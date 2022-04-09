From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Organised Civil Society groups have given the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, 48-hour to produce the policemen involved in the killing of a 32-year-old businessman, Abiola Afolabi, cousin of Arabiji of Iragbiji, Prince Saheed Olabomi and four other youths in the state.

The convener of Dialogue 360, Waheed Saka, who spoke on behalf of other civil societies in Osogbo, on Saturday, expressed fear that a protest that would be difficult to control may greet the action of the police should they fail to meet up with the demand before the expiration of the ultimatum.

He said, ‘we held a meeting with the police commissioner, Olawale Olokode in his office over the killing of Abiola Afolabi tagging him armed robber, Prince Saheed Olabomi and other innocent youths by his men, we issued a 48-hour ultimatum to him to address the issue.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘We are afraid that if the police refuse to do the needful, there may be massive protest that civil organisation can not control in the state,’ he added.

However, the coordinator of the Transparency Accountability Group (TAG), Comrade Ayo Ologun, hinted that the protest may resume on Monday if the police fail to address the issue before the expiration of the ultimatum.