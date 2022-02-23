From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Coalition of civil society organisations under the auspices of Forum of Civil Society Organisations have lauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his faithfulness in conducting regular local council elections in the state.

They described the governor as a true democrat who had effectively ended the use of caretaker chairmen in running local government areas in the state. They also commended Ugwuanyi for taking the bull by the horn by conducting local government elections as at when due in Enugu State.

Director, Future Leaders Global Initiative and team leader of coalition, Fidelis Nweke, who addressed newsmen in Enugu ahead of Wednesday’s council elections in the state, said the team observed that the state government provided necessary logistics for the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) to organise and conduct credible elections without government interference.