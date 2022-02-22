From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A coalition of civil society organizations under the auspices of the Forum of Civil Society Organizations has extolled Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his faithfulness in ensuring regular conduct of the council elections in the state.

They described the governor as a true democrat who had effectively ended the use of caretaker chairmen in running the local government areas in the state. They also commended Ugwuanyi for taking the bull by the horn by conducting Local Government Elections as at when due in Enugu State.

Director of Future Leaders Global Initiative and team leader of coalition, Fidelis Nweke, who addressed newsmen in Enugu ahead of the Wednesday council elections in the state, said the team observed that the State Government provided necessary logistics for ENSIEC to organize and conduct credible elections in the State without State Government interference.

He added that the team observed that ENSIEC was committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections in the State, by providing level playing ground for all political parties in the State to participate in the election.

Nweke added that from the team’s observations, the electorate in the State were ready and willing to come out en-mass on Wednesday to exercise their franchise and also vote for candidates of their choice.

He, therefore, called on all the participating political parties and candidates to display maturity, and also put on the spirit of sportsmanship before, during and after the election.

Nweke said: “In every contest there is always a winner and a loser, at the end of the day. But above all, it is the people of Enugu State that will ultimately become the winner.”