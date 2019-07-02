Impressed with his commitment to transparency, accountability and sustainable development, civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Edo State, have hailed the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for working to impact lives of residents.

The submission was made during a one-day Social Accountability Stakeholders’ Conference, organised by Policy House International in commemoration of the governor’s birthday.

Themed: “Social accountability: Understanding its challenges, opportunities and developing mechanism for better service delivery,” members of the civil society movement said the governor has displayed a keen knack for transparency, which is portrayed by his openness, transparency and accountability to Edo people.

Executive Director, African Network For Environmental and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Rev. David Ugolor, commended the government for signing on to the Open Government Partnership (OGP) and inaugurating the steering committee on OGP.

Manager of Policy House International and organiser of the event, Isaac Noble, said the programme would make citizens hold government accountable and demand better representation, noting, “better representation will be achieved through transparency and by creating a very effective system through which the people can be empowered.”

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, said he has a mandate to work for the people and would continue to prioritise their interest and welfare above other interests.

“We are not afraid to give accounts to the people. We are always ready to deliver on our promises to the people and make life better for them,” he said.

Obaseki said he was elected by the people and will only be accountable to the people. He will be responsible and accountable to them.