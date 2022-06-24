From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has passed a vote of confidence in Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, over his performance in the last three and half years.

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, yesterday, after a two-day projects assessment tour, the National Coordinator, Activist for Good Governance, Declan Ihekaire, said the administration of Governor Oyetola is giving Osun State a rewarding future.

The organisation, numbering about 25, said: “We strongly believe, that there is a need, to consolidate the achievements of his administration in further delivering good governance.”

The group noted that their observations during the tour and interactions with residents have shown Oyetola embarked on projects in line with the demands and needs of the people.

“We saw and was impressed by the excitement of the people in the manner, with which government now based its projects, based on the need, of the people, according to their peculiar demands.

“The road infrastructure which has witnessed the opening up of new roads, upgrade and expansion of many, has made the intra-state movement of people and commercial activities, easier than it has ever been, in the history of the state.

“The radical commitment of the administration, to healthcare improvement, as witnessed in the massive resuscitation of primary health care infrastructure, is commendable, as this has not only taken healthcare delivery closer to the people of Osun State, it has also rated the state, as one, with the highest number of these primary healthcare facilities, in the country today,” the group said.

The group commended Oyetola on security, road infrastructure, payment of pensions and gratuities, including the backlogs of salary inherited by his administration.