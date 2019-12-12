Members of a coalition under the aegis of Civil Society Groups for Peace, Sustainable Security and National Development on Thursday, staged a walk in solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Convener of the Coalition, Mr Adamu Matazu, said the walk was a demonstration of the confidence the coalition had in the present administration, considering its successes in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Matazu made the declaration at the Unity Fountain in Abuja while spear-heading solidarity march to the National Assembly.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition comprised more than 100 civil society organisations with express interest in peace, security and national development under a democratic government.

Matazu said: “We are using this medium to pass a vote of confidence on Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its successes in the war against terrorists, economic saboteurs, bandits and other security threats across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“We call on our eminent members of the bar and bench to always put the national interest over and above any other considerations, and never to succumb to blackmail and propaganda churned out by the enemies of this nation.

“All over the world, national interest takes precedence over individual’s human rights and no sovereign nation will sit aloof while its national security is being threatened, hiding under the shadow of free speech, human rights and democracy,” he said.

He said that individuals or groups that amplified the call for a change in government, through violence rather than through the ballot box were traitors, adding that they must be treated as enemies of the state.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that those who lost out in the last general elections (2019) are hell bent on promoting destablisation of the present government.

“This is done through a well-orchestrated campaign that promotes hate along ethnic and religious fault lines, to torpedo a democratically elected government via unconstitutional means,” the convener said.

He called on the National Assembly to grant more powers to the security agencies through new bills and constitutional amendments, to curtail all threats to national security.

According to him, people should always be mindful of their criticisms when national security is a stake and support the nation’s gallant men and women in uniforms.

“We call on opposition elements to seek governance through the ballot, not orchestrated violence to overthrow a democratically-enthroned government.

“As a collection of patriots, we are duty bound to take a stand on issues that affect our national security and development, and with potentials to cause full conflagration.

“We have had bitter experience of civil war which consumed over two millions of our compatriots, therefore, we can’t afford to travel the same road again.” (NAN)