From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of Civil Society Organizations in Defence of Justice have petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, to order the release of a businessman, Mr Adeshina Adelani Adekanmbi who have been held by the Police for the past three months over allegation of conspiracy.

The Coalition also appealed to the IGP to prevail on his officers and men in Abuja to grant bail to the accused without further delay.

The Leader and Convener of the Coalition, Comrade Sam Adah stated this on Thursday at a media interface with Journalists.

Comrade Adah informed that the plight of the accused in police custody was most pathetic and amounted to human rights abuse.

The Coalition leader said, “We have it on record that on 16th November, 2021 the accused was picked up over an allegation surrounding a business transaction of Bureau De Change involving one Alhaji Mohammed Galadima and many others .

“We Know the Nigeria Police Force have the mandate to investigate where an allegation is made, but this must be seen to be done according to the rule of law.

“The Continue detention of the accused for over three months and the refusal to allow him access to food, family members and lawyer is not just barbaric but totally condemnable.

“We demand the immediate release of the accused person or immediate arraignment in court.

“We also demand the IGP to order a review of the case and ensure that Justice is done and also ensure forthwith that no harm befalls the accused”.