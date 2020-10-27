A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has demanded transparent prosecution of security officers responsible for the brutality against citizens.

In a statement yesterday, the CSOs condemned the use of the military against protesters. They also condemned acts of thuggery, hate speeches and fake news in the country.

The group consisting of 33 organisations said in order to build trust in government, the government must immediately prosecute defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers who have been identified in the killings, torture and rapes of citizens.

“We particularly condemn the hoodlums that attacked security facilities and personnel of the police as two wrongs never make a right. We still maintain that the 5-for-5 demand by the #EndSARS movement should be urgently met in the interest of the Nigerian state.”

“One of the demands is the transparent prosecution of the officers responsible for the brutality against citizens. In order to build trust in government, we immediately request the prosecution of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers who have been identified in the killings, torture, and rapes of citizens.”

Sanwo-Olu orders full reopening of Lagos markets

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non food markets in Lagos State.

Markets across the state are now to open daily with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, in a statement said the governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure Lagosians recover fast.