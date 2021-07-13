From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have expressed concern over the “manipulations” in the electoral act amendment bill.

They alleged action by the national assembly has drawn criticism from many Nigerians.

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja yesterday, the CSOs expressed concern insisting that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) will not have the ability to conduct fair polls and effectively manage results without electronic transmission.

They said parts of the electoral act amendment bill does not represent the interest of citizens.

The statement reads:

“We therefore call on the Legislators in both the Senate and the House of Representatives to ensure that these key amendments are duly adopted in the Bill.

“As Civil Society Organisations, we strongly demand that the clause-by-clause consideration of the Electoral Amendment Bill be conducted with utmost diligence, deliberation and transparency.

“We recognize that there will be consensus on certain clauses, however, where there is no consensus on a provision or clause, there should be a call for division and a vote should be taken.

“Considering the importance of the Electoral Amendment Bill in our electoral democracy, we call on the Senate president and the Speaker of the House to ensure that voice votes are not adopted.

“Accordingly, we call on the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives to show that they are committed to a transparent process by activating the rules and method of division and voting ahead of the passage of the Electoral Bill.

“As parliamentary tradition demands globally, constituents and the people deserve to know how every lawmaker voted during the clause-by-clause consideration of the Bill for the sake of accountability and stewardship.

“Nigerians deserve to know how their representatives in the National Assembly voted in this historic process of passing an Electoral law that promotes electoral integrity in Nigeria.

“While we are aware of the scheme by a small group of lawmakers to prevail on the leadership of the National Assembly to manipulate the voice voting method during the consideration of some clauses, we believe that majority of the lawmakers will side with Nigerians to pass a Bill that will transform Nigeria’s electoral ecosystem.

“We therefore urge members of 9th National Assembly to seek a profound legacy by giving Nigerians an Electoral Act that will stand the test of time many years to come.

God bless Nigeria.

Below is a list of CSOs that signed

Center For Liberty

The Electoral Hub

Yiaga Africa

Actionaid

The Abuja School

The Nigerian Alliance

Raising New Voices

Ayisha Yesufu

Speak Out Africa Initiative

Ready To Lead Africa

Center for Impact Advocacy

Centre for Development Alternatives Research and Studies

Adopt A Goal

CDNDC

The Arts and Civic Centre

Concerned Nigeria

Dinidari Foundation

NESSAction

MACAA

Aspilos Foundation

NATU Foundation

