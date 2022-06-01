By Christopher Oji

The Police high Command has said the Commander Rapid Response Squad , Abia State Police command, CSP Johnboo, will face will face disciplinary procedures of the Force for his unguarded indiscretions.

CSP Johnboo, while addressing protestors in Oji, area of Abia State based on the commissioner’s order revealed that Fulani herdsmen are responsible for kidnapping in the South East.

Johnboo further said the issue has been disturbing him since he was posted to Isiochi in Abia state.

In a swift reaction to the State , the police have disassociated themselves from the utterances.

According to Force Public Relations Officer ( FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,”he attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a video making the rounds in some sections of the media where a Chief Superintendent of Police of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), attached to the Abia State Police Command, while on special duty at Umunneochi L.G.A of the state following the kidnap of some members of the community on Sunday 29th May, 2022, was seen addressing a crowd in an unapproved and unprofessional manner by attacking a particular ethnic group and casting aspersions on other security agencies.

“It is pertinent to state that the officer was at the location to carry out a rescue operation led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police. He had no locus standi to address the press or any group of persons, as such is the sole responsibility of the Commissioner of Police, and the Police Public Relations Officer, or at least his superior in rank who was also at the scene.

“His impetuous and unguarded statements expressly contradict salient provisions of the Social Media Policy, Police Act and Regulations, and Code of Conduct for Police Officers, as well as extant laws regulating the conduct and activities of police officers. The Force wishes to state unequivocally that the unguarded utterances of the individual do not represent the principles, ideals, position, and ethics of the Nigeria Police Force, and therefore dissociates itself in all entirety.

“The Inspector-General of Police acknowledges and will continually appreciate the robust synergy enjoyed over time from the military and other security agencies in maintaining internal security, even as he assured that the erring officer will face the disciplinary procedures of the Force for his unguarded indiscretions. He equally restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring all and sundry have access to policing services without sentimental colourations.”

