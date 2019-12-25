As part of its efforts to finance a sustainable future for all its stakeholders, Access Bank Plc has donated 66 laptops to spur the education of underserved children in Nigeria.

The gift presentation which took place on Friday at the bank’s headquarters, was made to Slum2school – a development organisation that empowers children in slums and remote communities with quality education.

During the presentation of the laptops, Victor Etuokwu, the Executive Director of Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, said, “Access Bank understands the challenges faced by underserved communities in Nigeria, hence, we always strive to add value to the lives of the people in communities where we have footprint, leaving them better equipped to succeed.

“Children play a huge role in the future of every economy and we are collectively responsible for them. This is why Access Bank will continue to make substantial impact through welfare initiatives, ensuring that our children have access to education and other basic amenities.”

Other notable initiatives by the bank in the area of education include the annual Access Bank-UNICEF charity shield polo tournament held in partnership with Fifth Chukker, which has so far provided education for over 12,000 children in northern Nigeria; the renovation of a dilapidated Information Technology Center and donation of 12 desktop computers at Ikosi primary school, Ketu, Lagos, among others.

Lagos PR Industry Gala & Awards 2019: CMC Connect bags two wins

Leading perception management firm, CMC Connect, was recognised and honoured with two prestigious awards at the Lagos PR Industry & Gala Awards 2019, which recently held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed ‘PROVATION’, the ceremony witnessed a gathering of astute industry leaders, stakeholders and organisations, some of who were also recognised for their laudable feats and contributions to the PR practice and industry.

CMC Connect took home the prestigious awards for the ‘Model Agency of All Time’ and ‘The Best Agency’ to work. The company was honoured with the awards for its leadership and relevance in the PR industry as well as its unswerving employment of global best practices since its inception over two decades ago.

Presenting the ‘Model Agency of All Time’ award to the company, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations council, led by Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, President and Chairman, lauded CMC Connect for its growth trajectory, citing the company as a beau ideal of PR practice in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Group Managing Director, CMC Connect and President, African Public Relations Association (APRA), expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating that it has always been the company’s goal to unwaveringly contribute to the growth of PR, not only in Nigeria but Africa at large.

While describing the honour as an outcome of a relentless drive to make the Nigerian PR industry recognized on a global scale, he dedicated the award to all the leaders and employees of CMC Connect – “it is a testament to our joint and continuous drive to be relentless in all we do for the practice of Public Relations. At CMC, we will continue to keep the flag flying,” he said.

The awards ceremony also recognized exceptional practices in public affairs sector across various prestigious categories. Attendees were treated to thrilling musical performances from highly sought-after artists, including afro-pop pioneer, 9ice.

Established in 2017, LAPRIGA is commonly referred to as the Industry Oscars, with the platform being used to celebrate exceptional PR practitioners and industry stakeholders who have demonstrated excellence in their work and contributed immensely to the growth of Public Relations in Nigeria.

Coca-Cola refreshes consumers with Yuletide campaign

The Christmas season will be incomplete without the fun, laughter and excitement that Coca-Cola traditionally brings. Year after year, Coca-Cola has refreshed countless families and brought much joy to holidaymakers all over the world.

This year, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited has launched its #BeSanta Campaign, designed to advocate the spirit of sharing and caring at Christmas. Holidaymakers in Ibadan, Lagos, Enugu and Abuja may very likely bump into the #BeSanta Train, an easily recognizable caravan with iconic twinkling Coca-Cola Christmas trucks and a fleet of Santa-like outriders. As expected, they will be sharing exciting goodies-including complementary beverages to refresh these communities. #BeSanta is an exciting holiday tour of selected towns and cities across the country with specific stops in 4 major cities with one mission: To Bring To Life The Message of Christmas- Sharing and Caring.

Kicking off the campaign, Gbolahan Sanni, Franchise Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria, said: “Christmas is all about sharing special moments with family, friends and loved ones and nothing defines Coca-Cola better than the festive spirit and cheer! We are therefore thrilled by our #BeSanta campaign and we hope to get as many people to share some smiles and show some love to those around them this Season.”

Speaking further, Gbolahan said, “#BeSanta Campaign is expected to run till Christmas day. We encourage everyone to #BeSanta to someone else this season. This is the best way to make a difference this Christmas.”

FirstBank out with ‘Vybes’

FirstBank has announced its sponsorship of an array of initiatives to empower the society as well as promote the growth and development of entertainment genres including music, fashion and arts in the country.

The yearly partnership tagged FirstBankIssaVybe which kicked off in 2018, is designed by the Bank to create an enthralling and enabling experience for Nigerians especially the young ones in the Yuletide season to bond with family and friends, whilst connecting with their favourite superstars.

From the exciting Alternative Sound 4.0, held at Terra Culture on 5 December 2019 to the unforgettable “An Evening with FBNHoldings” held on 13 December, 2019 to the pleasure overload of Island Block Party at Oniru Lagos on 14 December, lucky customers and followers of the Bank’s social media handles were given free tickets to have loads of fun!

Also, in the bouquet of fun extravaganza was Teni – The Billionaire Experience musical concert held at Eko Hotel on Monday, 16 December 2019 which had many customers thrilled to the finest of tunes by the Billionaire crooner and other guest artistes present.

Youth and teenage fashion lovers are not left out; as with Street Souk, they were exposed to the current trends in the world of creativity in the fashion industry. The event held on Wednesday, 18 December 2019. Keen on getting exposed to the best and latest designs, wears and fabrics in fashion, then the African Fashion Week Nigeria was a port of call. The event held on 20 and 21 December 2019 attracted leading players in the fashion industry and actualized its promises to deepen the fashion appetite and interest of participants.

On the 27th of December, it would be the turn of Davido’s Good Time Concert to take Centre Stage and provide opportunities for FirstBank customers to win tickets to have a good time this season. FirstBank will then round up the year in grand style with the much anticipated concert with the Future Live in Concert scheduled for 29 December 2019 at the Eko hotel.

On the Bank’s commitment to vybing the society in December, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications said “2019 has indeed been a significant year for the FirstBank family being our 125th –anniversary with the celebratory theme ‘Woven into the Fabric of Society’. DecemberIsAVybe is an avenue for us to appreciate our stakeholders for their support by promoting and providing opportunities to grow entertainment industry and empowering young people as jobs are created in this period. It’s an opportunity for those who cannot afford passes to attend key events through giveaways. It is our way of further showing that we are indeed well woven into the fabric of society.”