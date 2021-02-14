As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Access Bank Plc says it remains committed to improving the quality of education in Lagos state as well as other parts of the country.

The bank disclosed this during its CSR project handover ceremony in respect of the renovation of St. Peters Nursery and Primary school situated in Ebute-Metta axis of Lagos state.

Delivering a keynote address at the event, the bank’s Group Chief Conduct and Compliance, Pattison Boleigha, said that the bank has an employee volunteering scheme due to the fact that it is sensitive to community needs as a reputable organization.

Boleigha, who was represented by the chief Conduct and Compliance group officer, wholesale department at Access Bank, Uzoma Uja, said the scheme involves CSR activities to promote public interests through social investment in community development while adding that the compliance group has participated actively since its inception.

According to him, the educational system in Nigeria has witnessed several challenges such as inadequate critical infrastructure like classrooms, modern teaching aids, libraries, laboratories while adding that the bank took the initiative to address some of these social welfare issues by renovating the school.

He said the project is aimed at restoring hope of access to quality education in a conducive learning environment, provision of a working environment and improve the aesthetics of Ebute-Metta community. While noting that the execution of the project would stimulate learning interests in the pupils of the school, Boleigha said the bank would continue to collaborate with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) and other government agencies to promote social welfare for community development.

Commenting further, the Executive Chairman, LASUBEB, Honourable Wahab Alawiye-King, said the renovated building is in line with the current administration’s determination to promote inclusive and collaborative governance with all stakeholders to ensure the state improves its service delivery.

“Education transformation includes infrastructural renewal and that is what Access Bank has been able to do for us. As we all know that we need collaboration in the sector and they have assisted us and this is a job well done”, he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Head Mistress, St.Peters Nursery and Primary School, Ebute-Metta, Mrs Bardi Onuwa, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Lagos state government, Access Bank Plc and other NGOs for their priceless efforts and contribution to the progress and development of the school.

She said, “Access Bank has given a lifetime impact to our pupils because where we meet, work has an effect on our lives and this is even more important to helping the kids to expose them to the best in life as regards to mental health and academic improvement”.