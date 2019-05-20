Dana Air has joined the search and call for donors of stem cell for a Nigerian patient diagnosed with cancer of the blood.

Astrid, 41, a Nigerian- German mother, is in need of a stem cell transplant to survive the disease she was diagnosed with in September 2018, after visiting the doctor for sore throat.

Speaking on Dana Air’s call and support for donors, the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said ‘’Project PINK BLUE, a cancer fighting non-governmental organisation that we have been supporting for years now in partnership with Bone Marrow Registry Nigeria (BMRN) and The SunFlower Fund is organizing donor drive events across Nigeria and Dana Air is calling on Nigerians to help save Astrid by registering and signing up as donors.’’