Moving away from its core business of commercial flight operations, Dana Air says it is partnership with soccer stars ProjectTM to boost youth and sports development in Nigeria as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said while the airline continues to improve its service delivery on its designated routes to passengers, it was also important to invest in CSR projects that would create employment opportunities for the country’s teeming youth population. As part of Dana Air commitment to youth and sports development in Nigeria, we will be partnering with soccer stars ProjectTM with Nigeria’s ex international, Samson Siasia and this project is scheduled to commence from July 15, to August 15, 2019,” said Ezenwa.“Our partnership with the soccer stars project is a good opportunity to take a lot of our talented football stars off the streets and empower them with good contracts as FIFA accredited agents will also be around to select from the pool of soccer stars abound in Nigeria,” Ezenwa added. He said the project which is scheduled to hold across 13 states of the federation: Lagos, Rivers, Abuja, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Kano, Plateau, Abia, Delta, Sokoto, Imo and Plateau and that it is aimed at discovering and promoting young talented football stars in Nigeria.