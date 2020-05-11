As part of its strategic Corporate Social Responsibility towards maintaining security of lives and property, leading Cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement plc, has donated 25 operational cars, fully equipped with security features, to the Ogun Security Trust Fund (OSTF)

The donation was a fulfillment of a pledge made by the immediate past Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Company, Joseph Makoju, who promised the state government that Dangote Cement as a responsible corporate citizen would partner the government in ensuring the much desired security is maintained in the state and its environs.

Presenting the cars to the OSTF in Lagos on behalf of the management of Dangote Cement Plc, the Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, said the donation was informed by the need to boost the Fund’s operation because security is essential to economic development.

According to him, “No investor will be willing to put his/her funds in an economy where insecurity is rife with lawlessness and chaos is the order of the day. We are major investors in Ogun State and as such we prefer a state of orderliness and sound security which allows businesses to thrive.