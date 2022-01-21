Gasland Nigeria Limited has donated a brand new Toyota Hiace 18-seater bus to The People Foundation Motherless Babies Home to assist convey its children to school.

The company, an indigenous player in the Nigerian LPG sector, also rewarded its loyal customers for the years ended 2020/2021.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Omowumni Adebayo, while speaking at the ceremony held in Ibadan recently said at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the company donated items worth millions of Naira to the Oyo State government as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.

She commended the firm’s dedicated customers across Abuja, Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Osun states, saying despite the upsurge in price of cooking gas in the greater part of 2021, they kept faith with their patronage to the firm.

At the ceremony, awards were presented to overall best customer of the year 2020/2021 in each state where the company’s gas plants are located. Also awarded were the second runner-up overall outstanding customer of the year 2020/2021 in each of the states and the most consistent customer award for year 2020/2021.

Adebayo emphasised the need for safe handling of LPG, its appliances and accessories. She also highlighted the immediate steps to take in preventing fire outbreak both at homes and in gas retail shops.