Gasland Nigeria Limited has donated a brand new Toyota Hiace 18-seater bus to The People Foundation Motherless Babies Home, Oyo to assist convey the children to their school.

The company, an indigenous player in the Nigerian LPG sector, also rewarded its loyal customers for the years ended 2020/2021.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Omowumni Adebayo, while speaking at the ceremony held in Ibadan said at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the company donated items worth millions of Naira to the Oyo State government as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.

She commended the firm’s dedicated customers across Abuja, Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Osun states, saying despite the upsurge in price of cooking gas in the greater part of 2021, they still kept faith with their patronage.

At the ceremony, awards were presented to overall best customer of the year 2020/2021 in each state where the company’s gas plants are located. Also awarded were the second runner-up overall outstanding customer of the year 2020/2021 in each of the states and the most consistent customer award for year 2020/2021.

Adebayo emphasised the need for safe handling of LPG, its appliances and accessories. He also highlighted the immediate steps to take in preventing fire outbreak both at homes and in the gas retail shops.

The Nigerian Association of LPG Marketers (NALPGAM) at the 34th Annual General Meeting held on August 25, 2021 at Ikeja Marriott Hotels had presented the company with an award in recognition of the its giant strides in deepening LPG utilisation in Nigeria.

Gasland had earlier pioneered free safety training workshop for women in LPG retailer-ship.

The company in the quest to boost LPG usage among households had introduced its loyalty card where registered customers and card holders are entitled to five per cent discount on every refill made in any of its 20 ultra modern gas plants nationwide. It also offered additional five per cent off on all purchases made at the company’s marts by owners of Gasland cylinders on presentation of the card.

