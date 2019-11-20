Adewale Sanyaolu

CSR-in-Action, a sustainability outfit has announced plans to host Nigeria’s maiden Community Engagement and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, as part of activities for its 8th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) conference.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Olowola, said the awards consist of seven categories and will be a mainstay of the conference with the theme ‘Community Engagement: A Panacea for Peace in Extractive Operations’, scheduled to hold in Lagos on November 22.

The CAHR awards is co-founded with Growing Businesses Foundation and is designed to provide a platform to encourage extractive businesses in Nigeria and Africa to take cogent steps to correct the anomalies of engagement within communities, primarily extractive communities, by acknowledging and appreciating best-performing companies.

The awards, whose focus for 2019 is currently extractive companies in Nigeria, will progress in due course to companies in other West African states and over time Africa as a whole.

As the inaugural community engagement awards in Africa, CAHR will recognise and bestow awards upon outstanding individuals and corporate entities that have demonstrated exemplary service in several categories, including The Ken Saro-Wiwa Environmental Management Award; The MKO Abiola Community Engagement Awards; The Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award; The Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award; The Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award; The Josephine Nkemdilim Equal Rights Award and The Ahmadu Bello Award for Leadership.