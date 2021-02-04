By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

the Philanthropic Award 2020 and Booklaunch of Corporate Social Responsibility Reporters (CSR) held recently at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos. The award ceremony was an evening of celebration and glamour which featured comedy, music and dance.

The Corporate awardees came in different categories, which included UBA Foundation, FirstBank, Interswitch Group, InnerCity Mission, Recare and Accion Microfinance. Others are Leadway Assurance, Rites Foods, Ikeja Electricity, Jobberman, FCMB and Nice Effect Multimedia Company. Recognised on the award night were Dr. Tony Rapu and Freedom Foundation, Engr. Noah Dallaji and African Children Talent Discovery Foundation, African Women in Leadership Organisation, AWLO, Manuchimso Lemmy and Abaji Youth Council, Dr. Ayo Aranmolate and Grandville Medical & Laser Clinic, Buchi and Bigtoonz Music Mission, Funmi Ogbue and Women in Energy Network, and Amb. Cornell Udofia and CMC Gladiators.

Speaking at the event, the publisher of the magazine, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Reporters, Mr. Henry Eche Munonye, recalled that during the ENDSARS protests, some hoodlums were about to burn down a police station, but a group of youths stood their ground against that, because the DPO was good to the people in that community. He, therefore, emphasised on giving back in order to be vindicated on the day of reckoning to the society.

The Special Guest, General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry, Ijegun, Lagos, Prophet Collins Timothy, urged Nigerian citizens to be security conscious at all times.