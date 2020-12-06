As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), an indigenous meter manufacturing company, Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL) has donated an ultra modern four classrooms to Orimerunmu Primary School, Obafemi Owode Local Government, Ogun State for easy learning process for pupils in the community.

Commissioning the project, the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, commended Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company’s investment in public schools in the community while charging the school’s management to take full advantage of the facility to “upscale the pupils academic performance and competitive exploits”

Arigbabu said the gesture of MOMAS depicts the company’s fulfillment of its social responsibility for the development of its host communities and is worthy of emulation by others.

“This private individual company, Momas deserves commendation for its laudable initiative and contribution to educational development in Ogun State. This is a commendable effort from MOMAS as part of their CSR in contributing to the development of their host community,” he said.

The Commissioner, however, said the security and protection of the facility will be done with the support of the community in ensuring the newly built classrooms are adequately protected.

He said that the State government will look into the illegal encroachment into the school lands by some individuals in the community, while assuring the community that government is going to reclaim the encroached part of the land.

Arigbabu urged other Corporate organisations to emulate what MOMAS has done in this community and also support government under the adoption of school programs initiative.