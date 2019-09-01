Zika Bobby

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited has donated a line-up of water and education projects in Kano State as part of its commitment to secure water availability for all communities in water risk areas and create a conducive learning environment for the people.

Some of the projects included a refurbished Kano State Water Board Laboratory in Panshekara, Ultra-modern Water Testing equipment for the laboratory, two Tube Wells drilled and connected to the Main Water Supply Network to directly provide water to over 300,000 people around the Madobi area, a block of Classrooms and furniture donated to Medile Primary School and the provision of Water Supply to Challawa community.

In addition, the company also facilitated the training of senior managers from the Kano State Water Board on Performance Management and Team Maintenance, while its technicians were trained on special HDPE Pipe Maintenance.

In his welcome remarks, NBC’s Managing Director, George Polymenakos, expressed profound appreciation to the Kano State government for their invaluable support to the Coca-Cola system over the years, stressing that the delivery of the projects was in fulfillment of the company’s pledged to the development of the state and the nation as a whole.

The Seriki Fulani Jaedanawa of Kano, Abubakar Gwadabe Buhari, who represented the Emir of Kano, commended NBC for its show of concern and commitment in meeting some of the important needs of communities in the state.