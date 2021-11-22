Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh, has restated the agency’s commitment to assist victims of natural disasters across the country to reintegrate them back to the society.

The DG made this known while donating relief and empowerment materials to the Ebonyi State Government for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

While presenting the items, Jamoh, who was represented by the agency’s Director, Cabotage Services, Rita Uruakpa, said NIMASA board and management took the decision to provide succour to IDPs across the country in recognition of the plight of the victims and the need to assist state governments in this regard.

“We realised we should also add our part to support victims of flood and other disasters because of the sufferings occasioned by these disasters which also resulted to their being displaced from their abodes. And since government cannot do it alone, NIMASA board and management approved the provision of relief materials to states across the country, Ebonyi being one of them, in order to ameliorate the people’s plight. That is why we are here today,” the DG said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the government and people of Ebonyi State, Executive Secretary, state Emergency Management Agency, Ken Ozonma Eze, thanked NIMASA Management for coming to support the government in taking care of the welfare of its people.

Eze, who applauded the visionary leadership of the Jamoh-led administration of NIMASA, said the government would ensure equitable distribution of the materials to those affected.

He gave the assurance that the emergency management agency will go to the localities of the victims and distribute the relief materials to them.

Items presented by NIMASA include mattresses, mats, rice, grains, sugar, noodles, palm oil, vegetable oil and consumables like baby

