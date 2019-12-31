Zika Bobby

PriceWaterhouse Cooper (PwC) has donated N5 million to five non-profit, non-governmental organisation, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Country Senior Partner, PwC West Africa, Uyi Akpata, who spoke at a charity walk held in Lagos and Abuja, said the donation was made possible by PwC staff and alumni.

He said the company decided to embark on the five kilometres walk to support five selected charities, adding that over the years, PwC has always believed in giving back to the society through its CSR programmes.

“Three years ago, we decided we were going to start an arrangement where the staff decides on charities to work with and also personally contribute in terms of their time and resources. So what happens is that the partners at the firm match what the staff contributes. I am really excited that for the third year now, it just gets bigger and better,” Apkata said.

Those that made the 2019 charities list are Adebola Ogunlabi, 24 year old orphan in dire need of a kidney transplant; Pink Oak Cancer Trust; The Special Foundation; Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER) and The Adekunle Child Foundation (TACF). Each received a cheque of N1million at the end of the walk.

Seyi Akinwale, founder of The Special Foundation, Dr Laz Ude Eze, Executive Director of the Pink Oak Cancer Trust and Nosa Ihaza who represented the Adekunle Child Foundation, all thanked PwC for the privilege extended to their foundations.