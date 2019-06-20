Employees of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, recently embarked on a clean-up exercise as part of activities to mark the company’s 120 Year Anniversary.

The exercise tagged ‘Clean the Streets’ and led by Executive Director, Human Resources and Admin. Ms Joyce Folake Coker, took place simultaneously in neighbourhoods across its plants locations in Ilupeju and Ikorodu, Lagos State and Aba, in Abia State.

She reiterated that besides celebrating 120-Years of doing business in Nigeria, the exercise was to entrench the philosophy of environmental cleanliness and protection, general hygiene and strengthen the existing bond of relationship with host host communities.

Participants at the exercise also used the opportunity for a health walk and interaction with customers who applauded the company for its contributions to Nigeria over the years. PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, a manufacturer of personal and home care products, was an awardee of Climate Change Sustainability Award 2019 by Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

As part of its 120 Year Anniversary, the workers were recently at Nigerian Stock Exchange for the closing Gong.