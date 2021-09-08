In its resolve to overcome one of the biggest healthcare challenges facing teenage girls from the less privileged homes in Nigeria, Polaris Bank has launched a feminine hygiene initiative. The programme has so far seen the bank sensitise over a thousand secondary school girls on feminine hygiene practices and provide them with the items with which they could manage their menstrual cycle without missing any day at school.

The initial intervention, which ended August 2021, spanned two geo-political zones: North Central and North East, directly reaching nine schools across three states. The initiative has been lauded as timely, especially in improving the lives of many young girls and women in the country with thousands of girls as beneficiaries.

The project was in collaboration with Green Girls Company, a subsidiary of Folio Media Group, covering Kogi, Gombe, and Borno States, respectively. The beneficiary schools include Federal Government Girls College, Kabba; Government Science Secondary School, Lokoja and Army Day Secondary School, Lokoja; Kogi State. Other schools include Government Girls Secondary School, Doma; Government Science Secondary School, Budapest Shongo, Government Secondary School, Pilot, Gombe State; Government Girls College, Maiduguri; Government Secondary School, Ville and Federal Government College Maiduguri in Borno State.

