Total E&P Limited, says it currently spends about $40 million yearly towards executing its various Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes (CSR).

Executive General Manager, CSR, Total E&P, Mr.Vincent Nnadi, disclosed this at a media interactive session to on the CSR initiatives of the company in Lagos recently.

Nnadi explained that CSR for the company remained its way of contributing to the socio-economic development of its stakeholders.

He said Total’s CSR is its expression of commitment and long-term partnership with Nigeria, adding that it is not a footnote to its activities in Nigeria, but a major business objective.

‘‘We see CSR as an opportunity to continue to merit our membership of Nigeria and of the communities where we carry out our activities. This is why our approach to CSR is organic and borne out of a genuine response to the call for sustainable societal development.’’

He said part of its CSR footprints in present in the renewable energy landscape with the company deploying solar panels and lamps to improve access to energy in various communities because it is a big business today.

He said there are plans to develop a large solar farm that would be capable of supplying the whole of Katsina State with power but witnessed a major setback centered on regulatory issues.

Currently, he about 47 fuel stations in Lagos are currently running on solar while about 125 stations across the country are on solar, saying the target was to attain 250 stations in 2019.

On SMEs development, he said TOTALpreneur is the enterprise development brand of Total, stating that the programme strengthens local economies in all regions of Nigeria through building of capapcity for SME business skills and the provision of start-up tools

In 2018, Nnadi said the programme was conducted in collaboration with Isura Enterprises and targeted at indigenes and residents of Nigeria’s south-west region as part of a larger scheme implemented in other regions of Nigeria.

So far, he disclosed that more than 15,000 individuals have been trained by Total in different skills and given starter packs to launch their careers in entrepreneurship, thereby adding their quota to national growth and economic indices.

He equally disclosed that as part of growing SMEs in communities, Total chose to invest in the people and their businesses in order to empower and improve economic relevance of communities through a micro credit scheme.