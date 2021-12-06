By Adewale Sanyaolu

TotalEnergies and its Oil Mining Lease (OML) 130 Partners have commissioned 11 projects across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria this year in an effort to actualize its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) vision.

The projects were initiated, executed and inaugurated under Batch three projects to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and technical education, maternal and child health, access to clean water and women and youth empowerment.

The projects scattered across the country range from Information Communications Technology, ICT centres, to borehole and water treatment plants, mammography centres, state-of-the-art secondary school structures, solar-powered water projects, and solar hybrid power plants.

The OML 103 TotalEnergies partners included NNPC, CNOOC, Prime 130 formerly Petrobras and Sapetro.

While the Esan Model Boys Grammar School, at Uromi, Edo state, and the Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro, Ogun state each got Information and Communications Technology, ICT centre, the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yenogoa, Bayelsa, and the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, Bayelsa State became beneficiaries of mammography centres.

On the 16th and 23rd of November respectively, the Community Secondary School, Ufuma, Orumba North LGA, Anambra state, and Government Girls Secondary School, Maiduguri, Borno played host to dignitaries, as fully-equipped state-of-the-art secondary school structures were commissioned within their school premises.

Solar-powered water projects made up of two borehole units and water treatment plants were commissioned at Ndibe community, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, the Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Katsina State, and at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Tundun Wada Zaria, Kaduna respectively, thus ending perennial outbreak of waterborne diseases in the communities who mostly depended on streams and rain as sources of water.

Also completed and commissioned is a 60KW solar hybrid power plant was delivered to the Faculty of Science, University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID on the 24th of November.

TotalEnergies and its OML 130 Partners also completed the design, supply and installation of solar power system at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu state.

Speaking during the handover ceremonies of the projects, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mike Sangster, said the completion and commissioning of the project were in furtherance of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of its deepwater operations.

‘‘The completion and commissioning of this project is in furtherance of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of our Deepwater Operations. These projects were borne out of the need to mitigate the gaps in Qualitative and Technical Education, Maternal & Child Health, Access to Clean Water, and Women & Youth Empowerment. They are in congruence with the related United Nations Sustainable Development Goals”, adding that locations of these projects were carefully chosen for maximum impact, coming from needs assessment carried out before the deployment.

In 2016, TotalEnergies commenced its robust plan to deploy CSR Infrastructure developments across the country. In its 1 Phase, a total of 33 projects were launched in 2017 in the areas of Education, Health, Capacity Building and Access to Water across the country. Twenty-Eight projects have since been completed. In its 2nd Phase another 24 projects were launched in 2018 and yet another 27 projects were launched in 2019 in the 3rd Phase. Out of these 56 ongoing projects in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Phases, 10 were commissioned in November, while 45 are still under construction, to be commissioned on completion.

Bala Wunti, Group Generel Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS, said NNPC will continue to consistently champion the implementation of Sustainable Community Development projects that will positively impact the lives of the citizens of this country.

“The completion and commissioning of this project in 2021, Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the Nigerian Government through its Oil and Gas sector is in furtherance of NNPC vision for social intervention is to continue to operate in an ethical and sustainable manner and deal with the environment and social impacts occasioned by our activities.

We pride ourselves in our slogan “we touch your lives in many positive ways” hence the approval for the deployment of various CSR projects by our operators across the country for maximum impact. NNPC along with its Partners have implemented various projects in the areas of education (building and equipping of schools/ classrooms, laboratories, donation of books, scholarships, Quiz competitions, etc.) skill acquisitions and economic empowerment, healthcare, solar power and other infrastructural intervention projects.

These projects were borne out of the need to mitigate the gaps in Health Care, Quality Education, Water, and Women & Youth Empowerment in line with the relevant Millennium Development Goals (MDG). NNPC and its Partners are socially responsible organizations committed to improving the livelihood of the citizens of our great country, Nigeria”.

