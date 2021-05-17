By Chinwendu Obieny

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Accion Microfinance Bank advanced interest-free loans of N160 million in over five months of 2020 to school owners.

Its Managing Director, Taiwo Joda, disclosed this to Daily Sun during the bank’s visit to Morit International School, Ajegunle, Lagos State. Joda noted that despite the pandemic, the bank, in a bid to support education of vulnerable children, gave interest-free loans totaling N160 million, adding that Accion MFB is determined to do more to support students to succeed in their educational pursuit.

While stating that education is the key to fighting poverty and tackling unemployment, Joda said Accion MFB is passionate about education, while assuring the school of more support.

“The uniqueness of the proposition of the school is how school fees are paid and this is because pupils collect used plastic bottles and submit to the school to pay their school fees and in turn, the school gives the plastics to recycling companies. So, when we heard this story, we were excited and ensured that we mobilised bottles and containers. We have a truckload of bottles and containers, and hoping that it is able to afford school fees for 50 pupils in a term. This is going to be a continuous initiative from the bank and we are going to say that rather than drop your plastic bottles in sewages, to wreak havoc, we will encourage people to bring those plastic bottles and containers and keep a child in school, so that is the excitement for us”, he said.

According to him, the campaign of the bank is focused on a better environment to live in and sees the vision as an innovation.

“We are here to support the vision of the founder of Morit International School who is also a customer of Accion MFB. He has been our customer for over six years and we keyed into his vision of education for all especially for children. We have helped him to grow and have given lunch bags to 172 school pupils of the poor and vulnerable”, the banker said.