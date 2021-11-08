By Bimbola Oyesola

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Women in Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (WIP) at the weekend donated stationeries worth over two million naira to Lagos Island Primary School.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Chairperson, WIP, Nikky Duru revealed that goal 4 of the United Nations Sustainable Goal is giving quality education for every child, which have the group has aligned to and also partner with government in order to bring it to reality.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“We believe we should help to make the goal a reality. For this reason we have identified every school with need and see how we can come in, in order to give the children right to quality education “ she said.

The Chairperson said, the major drive for the program tagged “Touching lives, restoring hope campaign “ was geared towards improving the lives of children in ensuring they have access to quality education.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

She added that the association will henceforth pay the tuition fee for the best graduating student into the primary six class.

Duru said, the choice of Lagos Island Primary School was the sorry state of their black boards and non access of pupils to stationeries materials when they visited the school.

The Zonal Chairman, PENGASSAN, Comrade Eyam Abeng said, the initiative was borne out of the desire to change the narrative which the Union is known for, which is industrial actions and strike.

Abeng reiterated that, they have resolved to give ack to the society in order to make it a better and conducive place to live.

He said, currently there is a drastic change in energy transition and for this reason the Union must be registered in the mind of the pupils as a driver in the sector.

“We have seen the primary school as a force that will drive the industry in the next 20 to 30 years and now is the time to catch them young” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .