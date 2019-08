We the Nigerian Youths under the umbrella of Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative for the Youth (CSRIY) heartily congratulate Hon. Mahmoud Muhammad for his appointment as the Minister for Environment.

Your appointment is a testament of your hard work, patriotism and altruism. As a technocrat per excellence we believe you will use your exalted office to bring lasting solution to the menace of environment degradation in Nigeria.

Sign:

Hon Joel Eze