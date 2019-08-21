Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Cooperate Social Responsibility Initiative For the Youths (CSRIY) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing men of capacity as ministers, especially the appointment of Sunday Dare as the Minister of Sports and Social Development in his next level administration.

Its president, Joel Eze in a statement released in Abuja yesterday, stated that the President has demonstrated a rare fatherly love for Nigerian youths by appointing a man of sure status to oversee the youths affairs in a time like this.

He said “It becomes more challenging, coming at a time when the youths are bedevilled with numerous obstacles militating against the development and sustainability of the very fabric and life-wire of every nation of the world, which is the youths.

“Unemployment, underdevelopment, total exclusion in governance, lack of productive and sustainable empowerment and myriads of other challenges are major threats to Nigerian youths.

“We are optimistic that this appointment will bring to life the desired change from the ugly state and make a positive difference in our lives; the expertise, wealth of experience, academic prowess and intellectual quotient and the plight of the youths.

“We pledge an unalloyed loyalty, unwavering support and to serve as worthy partners and vehicle of positive change in your administration.”