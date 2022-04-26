From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Board of Trustees of Christian Solidarity Worldwide in Nigeria (CSWN) has elected new leaders to oversee the affairs of the group.

Reverend Dr. Jeremiah Gado and Most Reverend Daniel Okoh were elected board chair and vice chair respectively, during a board meeting held in Abuja from April 21-23.

The election of Rev. Gado followed the demise of the previous chair, Rev. Dr. Wilson Badejo.

According to board, Gado, who was the former chair of CSWN, is endowed with wealth of experience, having served as the immediate past president of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).

Okoh is currently the General Superintendent of the Christ Holy Church International, as well as the International Chairperson of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), with headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

He had also served as vice president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on two previous occasions.

Founder of CSW, Mervyn Thomas, expressed: “I warmly congratulate Rev. Dr. Gado and The Most Rev. Dr. Daniel Okoh on their elections. CSWN is in excellent hands, and I look forward to working closely with them in the future to advance the right to freedom of religion or belief in Nigeria and across the world.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of CSW UK, Scot Bower, who is a member of the CSWN board, concurred: “I was delighted to attend the board meeting in person, and to participate in the election of Rev. Dr. Gado and The Most Reverend Daniel Okoh. They bring a depth of experience and abilities which will be invaluable as we work together to ensure everyone everywhere is free to believe.”

The group, however, congratulated the new leaders, wishing success as they take the organization forward.