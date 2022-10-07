Unity Bank Plc has received an award of recognition for emerging as the “Best Bank in Customer Complaint Resolution 2021”.

Mr Matthew Obiazikwor, Head, Corporate Communications, Unity Bank, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

The statement said that the bank received the award at the Kano Central Bank of Nigeria/Banker’s Committee event, held to uphold quality customer service culture in the banking industry.

It said that the award underscored the bank’s commitment to customer service even as it joined other global brands to celebrate the 2022 Customer Service Week, with the theme, “Celebrating Service”.

The statement said the bank rolled out several initiatives aimed at engaging staff in the frontline of customer service touchpoints as well as rewarding loyal customers, as part of activities to mark the week across its over 200 branches nationwide.

Mrs Oluwatomi Somefun, the Managing Director of the bank, said that the customer remained the most important part of its business.

Somefun said that the theme: “Celebrating Service” afforded the bank a great opportunity to appreciate members of staff who have kept faith with the bank’s fundamental objectives of customer care and quality service delivery.

“As we celebrate, we will keep making improvements to enhance our customer care and engagement channels in order to produce the best possible customer experience.

“As a matter of priority, Unity Bank has been investing in initiatives to expand digital channels designed to enable us to become more responsive, increase interactivity and qualitative interface with our customers,” Somefun said.

She also said that the bank had over the past six years driven convenient, secure banking, by maintaining a strategic focus on technological deployment to boost access to financial services,

This, she said, had led to the launch of several digital products such as the USSD banking *7799# in local languages, anti-fraud USSD channel, *7799*9# and mobile banking solution, UniFi which had boosted customers’ access to the bank’s services, while facilitating convenience and security.

Also speaking, Mrs Titilayo Abraham, the bank’s Chief Customer Serrvice Officer, said that the bank was constantly guided by its vision to become the retail bank of choice.

Abraham said that the bank’s vision informed its deliberate focus on prioritising superior customer engagement, whilst nurturing staff members to consistently live up to the demands of providing exceptional and professional customer service at all times.(NAN)