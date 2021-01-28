Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the release of timetable for the governorship election in Anambra State which it scheduled for November 6.

“CTA recognises the fact that INEC has made early release of timetable for elections as part of its culture hinged on the reforms that has become the hallmark of an electoral umpire on a mission to deliver credible, free and fair elections.

“From experience, CTA notes with trust that INEC usually follows its timetable judiciously, and, therefore, we call on political parties and stakeholders to follow suite, align with INEC schedules and conduct free, fair and rancour free primaries. In this way, there will be less court actions, acrimonies and encumbrances before and after the elections arising from party primaries.

“Effectively, political parties are expected to commence party primaries from June 10 to July 1, 2021. From the released timetable, there are about seven items leading to the election day. CTA, therefore, reiterates its call on political parties to take advantage of this early timetable to put their houses in order, carry out credible and conclusive party primaries to minimise court cases and settle all internal rancours before the election as this will aid INEC not only in planning but delivering a free, fair, peaceful election in Anambra.”