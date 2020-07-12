Club Brugge coach, Philippe Clement has said he hopes that very soon a Premier League club will table the right offer for Emmanuel Dennis because the English game best suits the Super Eagles forward.

“There is no lack of interest in Dennis, although there does not currently seem to be a concrete offer that meets the club’s expectations,” Clement told Het Laaste Nieuws.

“The Premier League is where there is a lot of room for fast attackers, is an ideal destination (for Dennis).

“So, we have to wait and see if one of the English clubs will soon put an acceptable offer on the table.”

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Newcastle United and Sheffield United have been linked with the Abuja Football College graduate.

The Belgian champions spent over €1 million to snap the 22-year-old forward from Zorya of Ukraine.

They now value him at around €25 million, while his transfer market value is now €13 million.