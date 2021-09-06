By Moses Akaigwe, 08111813034

When Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Lagos opted for an experiential approach to introducing Cullinan – the first all-terrain SUV from Rolls-Royce that makes luxury off-road travel a reality – there couldn’t have been a more befitting locale than the equally luxurious ambience of the Eko Atlantic City.

With the sea breeze from the overlooking Atlantic Ocean, the atmosphere around the luxury apartments of Azuri Towers in the City was just right to test the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V-12 engine sitting under the Rolls-Royce Cullinan bonnet.

An exclusive franchisee of Rolls-Royce vehicles in Nigeria, and a subsidiary of Coscharis Motors Plc, Royce Motor Cars Lagos had invited select media partners to have a ‘feel’ of the white Cullinan on both the smooth and still-under-construction road network of the Eko Atlantic City.

One after the other, the elated guests took turns to get familiar with Cullinan produced at Goodwood in United Kingdom – the house of Rolls-Royce – and named after the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered.

With so much power under the bonnet, it was no surprise that the car drove effortlessly over every surface, and particularly delivering what Rolls-Royce calls a ‘magic carpet ride’ on one rough stretch of the City’s road where construction was still on.

Remarkably, with the ‘magic carpet ride’ (which reminds one of a rock song of the same title by Steppenwolf), the noise and vibration that accompany other automobiles in similar situations, seemed very distant and were considerably filtered out in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

While welcoming the team before setting out for the drive, Abiona Babarinde, the general manager, marketing and corporate communications, Coscharis Group, gave insight into the choice of Eko Atlantic City for the “Pinnacle Luxury” experience.

Babarinde remarked, “The choice of this location is to give you the smooth drive a Rolls-Royce Cullinan will deliver for you effortlessly on all the different road terrains you can imagine. Right here, you will enjoy the drive on a smooth road and sandy areas on the beach side that gives you both the on and off road capabilities of the Cullinan within an environment like what we have at this Eko Development City here in Lagos”.

Anchoring the “Ride and Drive” was Tolu Gbadamosi, the business manager, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Lagos, who showcased the unique selling propositions of the Cullinan by driving each of the guests through different routes / terrains. The journalists themselves also drove the vehicle thereafter.

In his presentation on what it is like to own the car fondly described as the ‘luxury of SUVs,’ the ownership services manager of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Lagos, Michael Onyewuchi, unwrapped an after-sales package targeted at giving the customer ‘peace of mind’ as an owner of the Cullinan.

Onyewuchi assured that aside the warranty that is guaranteed from the purchase of the Cullinan from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Lagos, an owner is certain that genuine parts would be fixed with the right tools by certified Rolls-Royce technicians based on the set global standards.

Like other Rolls-Royce cars, Cullinan flaunts classic design inside and outside, meticulous details and uncommon features like V-12 engine, rear-hinged doors and even a starlight headlamp that mimics the night sky.

The Eko Development Company’s development manager, Adedapo Macaulay, did not forget to give a little insight into the marvellous city’s concept, explaining that Azuri Towers is part of a long-term programme to create outstanding homes with luxurious living.

Scheduled to be opened in December, 2021, Azuri Towers, Macaulay stated, is made up of three towers – two residential towers (Azuri One & Azuri Two), and one office towers (Azuri Offices).

