“Former members of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration led by…accuse the government of squandermania, prebendalism, profligacy, and deliberate leakages, which has (have) resulted in workers and pensioners living in penury with a debt peonage that will take years to recover (sic).”

“Don’t become pawns to dubious groups, NUJ warns practitioners (professionals or simply members)” Get it right: media professionals—not ‘media practitioners’

“…that the whole lot culminated to make (culminated in making) the brand that everyone knows as….”

“…the electoral umpire has insisted on parties adhering strictly with (to) the April 4 to June 3, 2022 timeline for the conduct of primary election for the nomination of candidates.”

“Ms….a former counsel of (for) THISDAY, recently paid her mother…the final (last) respects.” (THISDAY EVENTS, May 28)

“As you are much aware, I am offering myself to serve as the flag bearer (standard-bearer) of our party in the 2023 presidential election.” (Advertorial signed by Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan PhD, CON, THISDAY, May 28, Page 35)

“…comforted by the New Life (sic) you live in the bossom (bosom) of God our Father.”

“Reps hold emergency session on same (on the same) amendment”

“Jarabic salutes Governor Uzodinma on Governor of the Year (‘Governor-of-the-Year’) Award”

Road to 2023: “It is for the delegates to make up their mind (minds)….”

Wrong: “armed banditry”; Right: banditry. There is no banditry without the use of a form or forms of arms.

“Presidential primary: 25 aspirants submit forms, set for battle” (THISDAY Window Banner, May 14) Newspaper managers should not underestimate readers’ intelligence: if aspirants submit forms, the next logical thing to be expected is, of course, a battle/contest. Would it have been golfing after submitting forms? So, delete ‘set for battle’. Your patrons are not dunderheads!

Still from the preceding source: “Tinubu: Those I made are now pointing wrong fingers at me” Get it right: they are now pointing the finger at Asiwaju!

“…when Mr. Igbokwe visited Senator Wabara over the demise of his wife, Late (sic) Mr. Felicia Wabara, in (at) Ohambele, Ndoki…yesterday.” (THISDAY caption, May 14) This way: when Mr. Igbokwe visited Senator Wabara over the demise of his wife, Felicia….” Avoid redundant words in any collocation.

“Clarke knows that what he is calling for is unacceptable to majority (a majority) of Nigerians….”

“As delectable actress…walks (walked) the red carpet last Sunday at the….”

“This thing has been reduced to some kind of joke and Nigerians are sitting and watching in disbelieve (disbelief) and keeping quiet….” (THISDAY Back Page, May 14)

“An unwarranted murder” By the way, is there warranted murder? (Source: as above) Except, perhaps, state murder/hanging—which was not the excerpted context.

Nigerian Tribune of May 17 committed the worst blunder so far this quarter: “Security exhumes bombs, weapons in Kogi” You exhume a body that has been buried for (medical) examination—not objects! Next time: excavate.

Still on the above edition: “NOA condoles (condoles with) NLC over Comrade…”

“And while 5 lucky winners have emerged for the all-expense paid (sic) trip to….” (THE GUARDIAN, May 17) Open your world: all-expenses-paid trip.

“Watch a brand new entertainment channel with the very best African TV programming….” (THE GUARDIAN, May 17) No African magic: ‘best’ has attained the superlative level and cannot be amplified or inflected (for needless summit emphasis) as most people do on grounds of poetic freedom (licence)! So, the best African TV programming—nothing more, nothing less!

“Their brothers’ keepers” (THE NATION, May 17) Stock expression: brother’s keeper (irrespective of statistical profile).

“Challenge of progress in the midst of crisis (crises)” (Source: as above)

Nigerian Tribune of May 16 ‘capsized’ once: “2 feared drown aftermath of Ibadan rain” I cannot be drowned by gaffes!

“NURTW dissociate (dissociates) self from Mile 12 park mayhem” (Source: as above)

Let us welcome a relatively new publication to this column: “The controversial Freedom of Information Bill (FOI) came into (to) the fore again recently as….” (Nigerian News Direct, May 14-May 20)

THE NATION ON SUNDAY of May 29 did not defend its lexical freedom on six occasions: “Majority (A majority) of Nigerians on several occasions have (had) been disappointed by….”

“…but this must be complimented (complemented) with a right work habit by judges and their staff.”

“…some judges resume late to (at) work….”

“Millionaire emerges at maltina (sic) promo” Company News: Maltina promo.

“INEC, schools sensitise (sensitize, preferably) youths on electoral process” This is no longer news: sensitise youths to (not on).

“…and other matured (mature) minds have argued that it is only but a moral pervert (perversion) which if censored will do much good to the youths (youth or the youth).” (Blueprint, May 10)

“The pen will always eventually silence the gun in a contest between the two (between them, preferably) because the former is creative and produces lasting artifacts while the latter is destructive.” (Vanguard, May 17)

“She argued that a pact such as is being advocated for by Aremo Olusegun Osoba amounted to Nigeria’s re-orientation.” (THISDAY, May 17) Yank away ‘for’.

“Didn’t the people disregard the presence of military tanks on (in) the streets to maintain the momentum of their presence on the Marcus regime?” (National Mirror, May 17)

“I searched in vain for the Ministry of Defence and, unless the text I had was defective, it was conspicuously absent.” (Daily Trust, May 17) ‘Absence’ in this context does not require qualification. Simply, it was absent.

“In fact, the situation has degenerated from that of epileptic power supply down to that of complete blackout which in most cases last from weeks to months.” (BUSINESSDAY, May 17) ‘Blackout’ does not require any modifier: it means total extinction or concealment of lights (Chambers English Dictionary).

“The reasons range from power generation limitation to the use of overaged (overage), antiquated and arsenic hydro plants and so many others too numerous to mention.” (THE GUARDIAN, May 17)

“Many people have lost their valuable properties as a result of uncontrolled power voltage.” (Leadership, May 17) Time to remove the immunity on PHCN: property (not properties in the extracted context).

“It could be recall (recalled)….” (DAILY News, May 17)

“The consensus of opinion in the country today.…” (The Moment, May 17) Despite the pockets of debate on what some learner’s dictionaries say, I insist on consensus (without opinion).

“It is also an open secret that a cabal of highly placed sacred cows holds the fuel distribution process in the country to ransome.” (The Nigerian Pilot, May 17) Spell-check: ransom.

“Council chairmen and legislators at the council, state and federal levels were also later sworn-in for the take off (a hyphen) of the Eighth Republic.” (Source: as above) Phrasal verbs do not admit hyphenation.

“The Yorubas, Igbos and even Northern minorities have grudges….” (THE NATION, May 17) English is no politics: the Yoruba, the Igbo and the minorities.

“Except round pegs are put in round holes, the nation will be the looser (loser) for it.”

“It is arguable if the current spate of advancement (advancements) recorded in the area of ….”

“Such position makes nonsense of religious freedom and lends (gives) credence to the church’s insistence on a separation of state and religion.”

“Thank God he is concerned at (about) the security situation.”

“There were other ministers who performed creditably well, but who have not been re-appointed” Ministers who performed creditably. ‘Creditably well’ is an over-kill.

“Lagosians welcome Sanwo-Olu’s marching order on tankers on Iponri, Ijora flyovers” Fixed expression: marching orders.

