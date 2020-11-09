Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has remanded two dismissed Police corporals in prison custody for the murder of a 69-year old man.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge before the Kubwa division of the court for the killing of a 69-year old man, Solomon Eze, on May 10, 2020.

The ex-policemen, Abubakar Adamu, 28, and Ibrahim Alfa, 36, first and second respondents respectively, both pleaded not guilty in court.

The duo, who were attached to the FCT Command, allegedly shot and killed Eze, an innocent passersby, while carrying out an arrest around Karmo.

After the incident, the FCT Police Command carried out an investigation, tried the two men and dismissed them from service.

According to a two count charge filed by the FCT Commissioner of Police at the High Court, Kubwa, the police officers committed the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death.

The charge reads: “That you ex-corporal Abubakar Adamu, male, 28 years old and you ex-corporal Ibrahim Alfa, male 36 years old, both dismissed officers under the FCT Police Command, Abuja, on or about the 10th day of May, 2020 at about 4pm at Ereke Junction, Karmo, FCT, Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed a criminal offence to wit: culpable homicide punishable with death; in that, on the said date, you both caused the death one Mr Solomon Eze, 69 years old opposite Area Court, Karmo, Abuja, when you Abubakar Adamu shot him in the eye with AK47 rifle knowingly that death is a probable consequence of your act. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 221 (a) and (b) of the Penal Code Law.”

After their arraignment, the police prosecuting counsel, Donatus Abah, applied that the two suspects who have been in police custody be remanded in prison custody in Kuje.

The judge, Justice Bello Kawu, remanded the suspects in prison custody and adjourned the matter to January 25, 2020.