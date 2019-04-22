Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

A housewife identified as Hafsat Sani, 25 years old, has been reported to have stabbed her husband, Muhammed Garba,30 years old to death.

It was gathered that the couple, had an argument in their house, Tundifari village in Suru Local government areas of Kebbi State before the suspect, picked a knife and stabbed her husband in the abdomen.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Mohammad Danjuma said ” on the 25th March 2019,at about 0100hrs, one Hafsat Sani,25 years old of Tundifari village, Suru local government, sequel to an argument with her husband named, Mohammadu Garba, aged 30 years, she stabbed him with a knife in his abdomen and died “.

The Commissioner of Police also confirmed the arrest of suspected killers behind the murder of a housewife, Balkisu Zayyanu and her three years old daughter, Hadiza Zayyanu at Dolekaina town in Kamba local government areas of Kebbi State.

He said: ” On the 22nd March 2019, at about 0800hrs, one Jamilu Musa, male, and Alhaji Alu conspired and entered the room of Balkisu Zayyanu at Dolekaina in Kamba LGA, where they used rope, mortar, axe, and pestle to kill her.

“In addition, the suspects also kept her daughter, one Hadiza Zayyanu, aged,3 years in a box where she died.

” They escaped from the scene after stealing the victim’s two handsets. The investigation led to the arrest of Harisu Umar and Bello who bought the stolen handsets. Their arrest led to the arrest of the killers. The investigation is ongoing “, he said.