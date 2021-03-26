All is set for the premiere of Hilton Oduwa Idahosa’ new flick, Cult Boy, which will take place in London once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted in that country.

Directed by Presley Iyamu, the movie is a story of conflict and war, bloodshed and revenge, as told from the eyes of a young man, Otasowie, who in a bid to secure his family is left with no other choice but to join a dreaded cult in his community.

However, things take a dramatic turn when the leader of the cult is killed by a rival group and Otasowie, against his wishes, is made the leader of the group and forced to lead them on a mission to avenge the death of his former boss, and then the story begins to unfold.

According to the producers, “Cult Boy is a captivating flick produced by a crew of seasoned professionals. Cult Boy certainly will make for good viewing any day and time as well as something to look forward to once it is out in the cinemas, as the premiere is billed to take place in London after the COVID-19 lockdown is finally lifted by the government.”

Members of the production crew also included Hilton Idahosa and Oluwagbemiga Idahosa who wrote the script while music was provided by the trio of John Jayrocks Ogbebor, Iyobosa Enaigbe Osifo and Eseosa Enobore. It was edited by Kelvin Enabulele. The movie will hit cinemas in Nigeria soon after its London premiere.