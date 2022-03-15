From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Three persons are said to have been reportedly killed in a cult clash that took place in Aba, Abia State.
It was gathered that the clash was between two dominant cult groups in Aba and it’s environs; the Aro and Bobo fraternities.
The clash was said to have been spiked off by the alleged killing of an Aro member, simply identified as “Wonder Boy”.
In a reprisal attack that occurred, two members of the opposing cult group whose identity could not be ascertained, were reportedly killed.
A source who confirmed the incident said the recent killings between the two cult groups was causing panic in the area.
“We have been living in fear, though this was not the first time something like this is happening. As I speak with you, we are not sure of what would happen next.
The latest killing Daily Sun gathered was on Agu road by Onyemaechi street off Ohanku in Aba.
