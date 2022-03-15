From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three persons are said to have been reportedly killed in a cult clash that took place in Aba, Abia State. It was gathered that the clash was between two dominant cult groups in Aba and it's environs; the Aro and Bobo fraternities. The clash was said to have been spiked off by the alleged killing of an Aro member, simply identified as "Wonder Boy".

In a reprisal attack that occurred, two members of the opposing cult group whose identity could not be ascertained, were reportedly killed.

A source who confirmed the incident said the recent killings between the two cult groups was causing panic in the area.