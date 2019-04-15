Christopher Oji

No fewer than four persons suspected to belong to two rival cult groups were killed early Sunday morning during a clash in Lagos.

A very reliable source told newsmen that the Area ‘J’ Command of the Nigeria Police arrested two suspects, saying that the two groups had been at loggerheads for supremacy in the Sangotedo area of Ajah, for a while.

Reports said the suspected cultists used cutlasses to hack themselves.

“The police recovered the four dead bodies and deposited them at the public mortuary. Three cutlasses were recovered from the suspects.

“Security has been beefed up in the area, with more patrol policemen deployed. The area is calm now,” the source said.

It was also reported that policemen have been combing the bushes along the road between Ogonbo community and Abraham Adesanya Estate for more victims.

The spokesman for the police in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident, adding that the police have begun investigations into the matter.