From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

One person has been killed in a cult clash between rival group in Osogbo, Osun State, on Sunday, The Sun has gathered.

It was gathered that the clash occured at Oluode area, Osogbo between 1:30 to 2pm.

Sources told The Sun that unknown hoodlums attacked four persons who were believed to be travelling.

The incident caused chaos in the area as residents scampered for safety.

It was gathered that one Lekan ( a.k.a Osondi) who was hit by broken bottle, later died in the hospital.

Sources said one Quadri (a.ka. Poplo) and two others whose identities are not ascertained, are still in the hospital receiving treatment.

According to sources, “those four guys were travelling around the area when some guys attacked them with broken bottles and other dangerous weapons.

“They hit Lekan on his head with big stone. They took those guys to hospital and Lekan died thereafter,” sources said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying efforts are on to arrest the fleeing culprits.

Opalola said police has deployed its officers to the area, assuring that they would be apprehended.

She said nomalcy has restored to the area and urged residents to go about their duties without fear.