Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than five persons have been shot dead following a clash between two rival cult groups in Ogidi in Idemili North local government area and Ogbunike in Oyi local government area of Anambra state.

But, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the clash said only three persons were killed, two from Ogidi side and one from Ogbuinke.

It was gathered that blood clash started on Friday evening when one of the group attacked and shot one of the members name yet to be ascertained at Ogidi before the rival group mobilized wielded weapons and gun and shot two persons dead at Oyeolisa market.

Source said that at last count at early hours of Saturday not less than five persons have been gunned down in different places and locations of the two neighbouring communities.

According to him, “nobody can ascertain the cause of the problem but the problem is between rival cult groups. At last count three boys have been killed in Ogidi plus other killed in Ogbunike and more may be killed following the tension. I learnt that the two groups are mobilizing their members from other communities for the bloody fight.

“The boys wielded dangerous weapons and gun last night came out to the road at Oyeolisa to rob and harass innocent citizens and passersby which made the residents to locked their gates early and the market deserted due to fear of possible attack”he stated.

The PPRO said: “It was a cult clash, they equally shot two others at Ogidi. Police patrol teams rushed to the scene and took the victims to Iyienu hospital for medical attention but were certified dead on arrival”.

“Meanwhile, the Police are intensifying efforts to apprehend perpetrators in order to bring them to justice” Mohammed declared.