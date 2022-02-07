From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have reportedly killed two persons in Agbarho community, Ughelli North council area of Delta State.

Witnesses reported that two rival cult groups clashed in the town in the wee hours of Sunday, leaving two persons dead.

However, the president-general of Agbarho-Urhobo Improvement Union, Mr. Monday Igho-Odiphri, said he could not ascertain the number of casualties. He confirmed that there was a cult clash that claimed lives. He added that security operatives, including a local vigilance group, have been deployed to the area to curtail any spread of the crisis and fish out the perpetrators.

Igho-Odiphri, said the incident was not connected to the arson attack on the palace of the Osuivie of Agbarho Kingdom last week.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached at press time, as his phone was switched off.

Meanwhile, by press time, a military van loaded with soldiers was on the scene, along Ekwere Road, close to the popular Five Junction in the suburban community to quell any further unrest.