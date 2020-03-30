TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives in a cult war in Ogoni area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred in Bera community in Gokana Local Government Area of the State.

Daily Sun gathered that the clash was between two dreaded cult groups over supremacy and domination.

The Paramount ruler of Bera community, Magnus Deekor, who confirmed the report to journalists, said armed men stormed the community and started shooting sporadically.

He called on the state government to come to the rescue of the community from the hands of armed men.

Details of the attack were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.