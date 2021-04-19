From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Six persons have been killed in a bloody clash between two rival cult groups that occurred on Saturday night through the early hours of yesterday, in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the incident started on Saturday night when one member of the cult groups identified as ‘Ojuale’ was shot dead near Ikere City Hall, Odo Oja area of the town.

A source in the town, who craved anonymity, revealed that Ojuale, an indigene of the town came from Port Harcourt, on Friday, to attend a friend’s wedding, after which he was killed by rival cult members.

The source said: “Shortly after he was murdered, his members came out en masse with dangerous weapons to torment residents of the area.