From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A renewed cult clash between two notorious cult gangs, Bobos and Icelanders, has claimed five persons in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

According to investigations the death of a suspected drug peddler in the wee hours of Monday was said to have triggered the orgy of killings within Amarata in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

Sources said the suspected drug peddler who was said not to belong to any of the cult gangs was involved in a verbal altercation with a member of the Bobos cult at Kimiowei Lounge during a birthday party.

Unknown to him he was trailed to his house at OMPADEC where he was shot twice before his assailants used a machete on him to ensure he was dead.

A resident at OMPADEC said there were shouts before two shots rang in the air and cries for help were heard but nobody was bold enough to go outside to see who was crying for help.

“We heard two gunshots at about 3 am on Monday. And we heard voices shouting. Then one voice was shouting for help until it stopped. It was this morning that we discovered the body of a boy simply known as K. The Police were immediately called and the incident was reported.”

Findings indicated that when news filtered out that K had been killed by suspected Bobos cult members, the rival Icelanders gang were infuriated and they mobilised to storm Ebis mechanic road, Aamarata, known as the stronghold of the Bobos.

Residents of the area said rough-looking boys numbering about 10 with guns and other sophisticated weapons invaded the area Monday afternoon searching for members of the Bobos cult gang.

A suspected member of the Bobos gang identified as Peter was caught close to the road and he was shot dead immediately causing pandemonium as residents of the area scampered for safety while shop owners closed their shops.

Some residents were however unlucky as the boys looted some shops and dispossessed of their mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint.

It was gathered that the boys were able to trace one hideout of the Bobos gang and succeeded in killing three more members.

The killings have heightened tension as there are fears that the Bobos cult gang is mobilising to launch a reprisal attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the renewed cult clash in the state capital, however, said the only record of the dead the Police has is the person killed along the Ebis Mechanic Area

He said operatives of the ‘A’ Divisional headquarters are investigating the incident and searching for the family of the deceased.