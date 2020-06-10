Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Four persons including a 17-year-old boy have been shot dead in a violent cult clash in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The 17-year-old boy identified as Tariebi who incidentally was not a member of cult groups was caught in the violence involving members of the Iceland and Bobos cult groups in Amarata area of Yenagoa.

Three members of the Iceland group were said to have been killed in different parts of the Yenagoa by suspected members of the Bobos group and in a reprisal attack, the Iceland group stormed Amarata area where suspected members of Bobos were believed to be hiding.

Some government officials had recently brokered peace between cult groups in the state after cult clashes threatened the peace of Agudama- Epie area, a suburb of Yenagoa.

However the renewed clash in Amarata is an indication that the peace accord had collapsed over continued battle of supremacy of the cult groups.

Investigations indicated that Tariebi was shot in the head by suspected members of the Iceland group on Tuesday at Apex Academy road in Amarata while targeting members of the Bobos group ina reprisal attack over the killing of three of their members.

Residents of the area decried the cult clash and the death of Tariebi who was regarded as a gentle and humble boy.

An eye-witness account said the boys that shot Tariebi came in tricycle and on getting to their presumed target opened fire with a bullet hitting deceased on the head.

” A commercial tricycle was sighted entering the street at about 7.30pm with three boys inside. And what residents heard next were gun shots. By the time we went to check, the corpse of the boy was found. If you visit the Apex Academy road, we are in mourning. Most residents have contributed money to assist in the burial of the boy. Though the police came for the corpse but later brought it back for the family to bury him properly.”

Findings indicated that the leadership of the State Vigilante Service are worried over the violent clash and have re-launched efforts to reach out to the leaders of the various cult groups for them to sheath their swords and resolved whatever issues that may have spark the violence.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Asimin Butswat who confirmed the death of Tariebi however said report available showed that only two deaths were recorded.

He disclosed that the police command has commenced investigations into the cult clashed at Amarata, which resulted in the death of two suspected cultists

“The leaders of the cult groups have been identified and efforts are underway to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators” he said