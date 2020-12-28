From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A cult clash between two rival cult gangs has claimed four lives in Lobia community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to investigations, the conflict between the two cult gangs which has been brewing in the last few days got to head on Monday when the two gangs were involved in a gunbattle.

The gunbattle caused pandemonium in the community, with residents scampering for safety.

Sources in the community said the clash has triggered panic over fears of reprisal attack.

Police spokesman Mr Asinim Butwats, who confirmed the incident, said the police have commenced investigations into the incident.

‘Two rival cult gangs clashed at Lobia Community, southern Ijaw Local Government Area on 28 December 2020 at about 0230 hours.

‘The unfortunate incident led to the dead of four cultists. Their identities is yet to be ascertained at the moment.

‘The corpses have been deposited at the morgue. Investigations have commenced,’ the police spokesman said.